Here are six of the Xenomorphs in Aliens: Fireteam
The game is set to be released this summer.
First there was nothing for years, and then suddenly we're fed with news about Aliens: Fireteam every other day. But hey, it's not like we are actually complaining. Now six of the Xenomorphs you will be facing in the game have been revealed, and they are:
Burster - Causes an acid explosion when killed, so stay away
Drone - Rascals moving in air shafts and walls, and will surprise you when attacking
Praetorian - Bulletproof, huge and really (like really) mean
Prowler - Red creatures who crawls on four legs and is prone to leap atop their victims
Runners - The Velociraptor of Xenomorphs, small but hunts in packs
Spitter - Nasty creatures who spit acid from a safe distance
Aliens: Fireteam launches on a yet to be revealed date this summer for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.