Aliens: Fireteam

Here are six of the Xenomorphs in Aliens: Fireteam

The game is set to be released this summer.

First there was nothing for years, and then suddenly we're fed with news about Aliens: Fireteam every other day. But hey, it's not like we are actually complaining. Now six of the Xenomorphs you will be facing in the game have been revealed, and they are:


  • Burster - Causes an acid explosion when killed, so stay away

  • Drone - Rascals moving in air shafts and walls, and will surprise you when attacking

  • Praetorian - Bulletproof, huge and really (like really) mean

  • Prowler - Red creatures who crawls on four legs and is prone to leap atop their victims

  • Runners - The Velociraptor of Xenomorphs, small but hunts in packs

  • Spitter - Nasty creatures who spit acid from a safe distance

Aliens: Fireteam launches on a yet to be revealed date this summer for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

Aliens: Fireteam

Thanks, IGN

