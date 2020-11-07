English
Here are our video reviews for the Xbox Series S and X

Which one should you pick up? Watch our two reviews to find out.

After weeks of toying around with Microsoft's pair of new consoles, we can finally share our thoughts with the world. They may not boast a strong launch line-up like the PS5, but features like Quick Resume and the internal SSD has made gaming so much more convenient. We won't offer too much more of our thoughts here (that's what the videos are for, duh), but we will say that these are both excellent consoles and worthy of your attention.

Here is our review for the Xbox Series S:

And, here is our review of the Xbox Series X:

