English
Follow us
news

Here are our first thoughts on the MSI Creator PS321QR

Magnus takes a look at this latest top-tier monitor from MSI.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The recently launched MSI Creator PS321QR is a standout device that is certainly worth your time if you're seeking a quality all-round monitor for tasks such as gaming and graphic design. The 32-inch monitor has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and is said to have 1.07 Billion display colours, which makes for a gorgeous looking display.

You can check out our first impressions in the video below:

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy