Here are our final impressions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

The Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung's latest cutting-edge foldable smartphone, is gearing up for release and we've had the opportunity to spend some quality time with it just recently.

It's a gorgeous looking device packed with three 12mp rear cameras, a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED folded display, and 256gb of internal storage.

If you're thinking of pre-ordering the smartphone or if you're just interested in sampling one of Samsung's top tier devices, then you should check our final impressions above.