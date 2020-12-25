Here are our favourite indies of 2020

You're watching Advertisements

With 2020 almost at a close, we took a moment to reflect upon our favourite indies of the year. With the likes of Hades, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps all launching in 2020, it certainty has been a special year for indies. We had so many favorites this year that our video could have been twice as long, but we had to be strict and draw the line somewhere.

You can check out our favourite picks in the video below: