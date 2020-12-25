Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Here are our favourite indies of 2020

With classics like Hades and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout launching this year, it has been pretty special when it comes to indie releases.

With 2020 almost at a close, we took a moment to reflect upon our favourite indies of the year. With the likes of Hades, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps all launching in 2020, it certainty has been a special year for indies. We had so many favorites this year that our video could have been twice as long, but we had to be strict and draw the line somewhere.

You can check out our favourite picks in the video below:

