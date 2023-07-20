Here are our favourite demos from this year's Steam Next Fest

HQ

Although Microsoft has, with relative success, copied Valve's original initiative with their [email protected] Demo Fest, Steam Next Fest is something special. Not only do millions of enthusiasts gather around Steam to try relatively small indie titles that get attention they would otherwise never have dreamed of, it's also a celebration of the good, central idea.

It's the good idea that draws people to specific demos and celebrates them. If an indie project has a solid look, a great gimmick or finely tuned mechanics, it's like Steam Next Fest puts it under the spotlight.

I have, for the first time actually, taken the plunge into Steam Next Fest and have thoroughly enjoyed it. I have let my curiosity prevail and downloaded a lot of exciting demos, which I have primarily experienced on my Steam Deck, a handheld I spend more and more time with.

In fact, I've had so many great experiences that I decided to put together a short list of the best demos I've experienced and recommend you put on your radar. Okay, let's get going.

Moonstone Island

After Stardew Valley, it's a bit like the formula has been copied wholesale, and it's actually quite easy to come across a solid "Stardew Valley-like". Whether it's Kynseed, My Time at Portia or something else entirely.

I loved the Moonstone Island demo though, a game that captures the charm, the beauty of establishing a regular daily routine and a wonderful world just waiting to be explored.

Pizza Possum

Much like Untitled Goose Game, the premise behind Pizza Possum is really, really simple. You're a possum and you have to navigate around a small island to find food. You must alternate between running, hiding and avoiding guards and dogs as you collect food.

Watch the trailer, you might just be convinced.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

This game comes from Mimimi Games, who were previously responsible for Desperados III, and you can feel the tactical depth from that game coming through here.

It actually releases on August 17, so there's every reason to put it on your Wishlist and give it a look as we get closer.

En Garde!

Colourful graphics, a charming protagonist, a variation on the combat system from the Batman Arkham games and a great pirate setting. That's what En Garde! offers, and I was instantly hooked on a solid gameplay loop, and it's probably mostly the combat system that makes it feel so responsive and personalised.

Lil' Guardsman

Imagine Papers, Please in a fantasy setting where it's mainly about questioning people who want something from the guards in the small town. You can contact various members of the town council, cross-check information and much, much more, and it's all tied together with a sort of Cartoon Network aesthetic that really mesmerised me.

The demo was very short, but there's a strong opening here, no doubt about it.

I hope you've been inspired and not only attend next year's Steam Next Fest, but that you'll keep an eye out for these titles and check them out when they arrive.