Here are four new PS5 screenshots from Destruction Allstars

One of the games announced during Sony's PlayStation 5 event last month, was Destruction Allstars from Lucid Games (which most recently helped Ghost Games with Need for Speed Payback). If you think regular driving is boring, this might just be for you as it's all about vehicle-based combat with a whole lot of destruction. The developer promises that we will be able to "cause colossal amounts of damage, destruction, and devastation in vibrant arenas across the globe" and that sounds like a lot of fun to us.

Late yesterday, the developer shared four new screenshots from this PlayStation 5 exclusive title - and you can, as per usual, find them below.