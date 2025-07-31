Here are five reasons to be excited about Mafia: The Old Country ahead of its arrival on August 8

It's almost time to return to the world of organised crime. Developer Hangar 13 and publisher 2K Games is set to launch Mafia: The Old Country as soon as August 8 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. This chapter in the beloved series is looking to subvert our expectations, by trending away from the typical busy and gritty Italian-American mob mindset for a greater focus and emphasis on what preceded the great criminal expansion into North America. Yep, we're going back to Italy, specifically to the sun-soaked isle of Sicily in this game, all to unpack a story that occurs at the turn of the century.

For fans of the Mafia series, and those who love a good mob movie or crime story, Mafia: The Old Country is not something you will want to miss. There are a multitude of reasons to be excited about this action-packed adventure, and to ensure you're as excited as we are for its arrival, we've cooked up a handy video that explores and explains five key reasons why Mafia: The Old Country should be at the top of your wishlist this August.

We delve into the setting and the time period, which is being offered up in a truly authentic manner, be it in the form of crude firearms and razor-sharp blades, or even early automobile models that are a far cry from what we know today. After this, we also unpack the narrative design and how Mafia: The Old Country is meant to feel like a classic mob movie, the sort of adventure that fans of The Godfather can fall in love with. Otherwise, we discuss the fact that this game is ideal for all fans of Mafia, be it veterans or even those looking for a first opportunity to dip their toes into the water of the franchise.

Check out that full video below, and don't forget to head to Sicily to begin your journey climbing through the ranks of the Torrisi crime family when Mafia: The Old Country arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on August 8.