Here are five games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

A couple of times every month, Microsoft announces new games for Xbox Game Pass. But as some join the service, a few usually also leave. If you're a Xbox Game Pass subscriber and the games listed below are in your sights to play, make sure to play them on Game Pass while you still can.

• The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

• Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition

• MX vs. ATV: Reflex

• Prey

• Samurai Shodown II

When this is announced, it's usually just two weeks until they disappear, so if you want to play through any of these without having to buy them - now is the time to do so.