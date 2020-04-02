Cookies

Prey

Here are five games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

Looking to play some good games on Xbox Game Pass while in isolation? Make sure to check these out before they're gone.

A couple of times every month, Microsoft announces new games for Xbox Game Pass. But as some join the service, a few usually also leave. If you're a Xbox Game Pass subscriber and the games listed below are in your sights to play, make sure to play them on Game Pass while you still can.

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
• MX vs. ATV: Reflex
Prey
Samurai Shodown II

When this is announced, it's usually just two weeks until they disappear, so if you want to play through any of these without having to buy them - now is the time to do so.

Prey

