      Here are eight new games coming for Game Pass during the next two weeks

      There are a few promising games to look out for in this next round of additions to the service.

      HQ

      A new month has just started, and as always, this means that a round of new titles have been announced for Game Pass, which will be released over the next two weeks. Although there are fewer big names than usual, there are some exciting treats, including Neon White, which was previously unannounced for Xbox but is now both on its way and included with the subscription service, as well as the acclaimed Tchia and The Case of the Golden Idol.

      Here's what we can expect and when:


      • Journey to the Savage Planet (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 3

      • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 3

      • Cricket 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 9

      • The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 9

      • Neon White (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 11

      • Tchia (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - July 11

      • Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 16

      • Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 16

      Subscribers can also look forward to perks and other benefits such as bonus stuff for EA Sports FC 24 and The Elder Scrolls Online, among other things, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

      As usual, some games are also leaving Game Pass, in this case on July 15. Subscribers have up to 20% off these titles until then, so be sure to play them or buy if you want to keep some.


      • Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console, and PC)

      • Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC)

      • Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC)

      • Toem (Cloud, Console, and PC)

      • The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console, and PC)



