Here are Crunchyroll's new anime releases for spring Too many anime to watch and far too little free time...

HQ Crunchyroll is a Sony streaming platform where you can watch a wide variety of anime online, with subtitles and dubbing in various languages, almost as soon as they air in Japan, boasting a vast catalogue of anime series and animated films. You could even call it the 'Netflix' of anime. From classics to the latest releases, this streaming service's catalogue is constantly expanding, and if you're wondering what's coming out this spring, we'll tell you right now: New anime series:

A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA



Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring



An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess



Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk



Daemons of the Shadow Realm



Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!



Eren the Southpaw



Even a Replica Can Fall in Love



Gals Can't Be Kind to Otaku!?



GHOST CONCERT : missing Songs



I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class



I Want to End this Love Game



Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble?



Kusunoki's Garden of Gods



LIAR GAME



MARRIAGETOXIN



Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy



NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE



SNOWBALL EARTH



The Drops of God



The Food Diary of Miss Maid



The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt



The strongest job is apparently not a hero or a sage, but an appraiser!



The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King



Witch Hat Atelier

Anime series with new seasons:

Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke



Classroom of the Elite Season 4: Second Year, First Semester



Dorohedoro Season 2



Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Part 3



Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4



Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3



Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5



That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4



The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten 2



The Beginning After the End Season 2



Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4



Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2

Series continuing from winter 2026

Digimon Beatbreak



Scum of the Brave



Star Detective Precure!

Which anime are you going to watch on Crunchyroll? My personal recommendation is Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney