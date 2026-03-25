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Here are Crunchyroll's new anime releases for spring
Too many anime to watch and far too little free time...
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Crunchyroll is a Sony streaming platform where you can watch a wide variety of anime online, with subtitles and dubbing in various languages, almost as soon as they air in Japan, boasting a vast catalogue of anime series and animated films. You could even call it the 'Netflix' of anime. From classics to the latest releases, this streaming service's catalogue is constantly expanding, and if you're wondering what's coming out this spring, we'll tell you right now:
New anime series:
- A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
- Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring
- An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess
- Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk
- Daemons of the Shadow Realm
- Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!
- Eren the Southpaw
- Even a Replica Can Fall in Love
- Gals Can't Be Kind to Otaku!?
- GHOST CONCERT : missing Songs
- I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class
- I Want to End this Love Game
- Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble?
- Kusunoki's Garden of Gods
- LIAR GAME
- MARRIAGETOXIN
- Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy
- NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE
- SNOWBALL EARTH
- The Drops of God
- The Food Diary of Miss Maid
- The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt
- The strongest job is apparently not a hero or a sage, but an appraiser!
- The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
- Witch Hat Atelier
Anime series with new seasons:
- Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke
- Classroom of the Elite Season 4: Second Year, First Semester
- Dorohedoro Season 2
- Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Part 3
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4
- Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3
- Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4
- The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten 2
- The Beginning After the End Season 2
- Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4
- Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2
Series continuing from winter 2026
- Digimon Beatbreak
- Scum of the Brave
- Star Detective Precure!
Which anime are you going to watch on Crunchyroll? My personal recommendation is Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney