Here are America's best selling games and consoles in December

To no surprise, Call of Duty headlines.

HQ

December is the biggest month of the year when it comes to video games spending. People simply want games for the holidays, either for themselves or as gifts, and hardware is selling like never before. Now NPD, who tracks American video game sales has has revealed which games and consoles sold best during December in the US.

Not very shocking at all, the list is headlined by Call of Duty: Vanguard, but we think some might be surprised to see Halo Infinite on second place considering the fact that is was included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1. As usual, NPD didn't get any data about digital sales from Nintendo And 2K Sports, which might have changed the list somewhat.


  1. Call of Duty: Vanguard

  2. Halo Infinite

  3. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl*

  4. Madden NFL 22

  5. Battlefield 2042

  6. Mario Kart 8

  7. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  8. Mario Party Superstars*

  9. NBA 2K22*

  10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  11. FIFA 22

  12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*

  13. Minecraft

  14. Far Cry 6

  15. Just Dance 2022

  16. Forza Horizon 5

  17. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  18. Ghost of Tsushima

  19. Super Mario 3D World*

  20. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*

* = Digital sales not included

When it comes to hardware in December, Nintendo was once again the winner with most units sold through, followed by Xbox Series S/X on a second place with PlayStation 5 finishing as number three. On Twitter, the NPD analyst Mat Piscatella also reveals that the best sold accessory of the month was The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller.

Are there anything in the sales chart or hardware that did surprise you?

Thanks Neogaf



