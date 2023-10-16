Here are all Xbox studios after the Activision Blizzard acquisition

HQ

Just before the weekend, Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard was finally completed after over one and a half year of negotiations, leaks, lawsuits and a whole lot more.

This means Activision Blizzard is now an Xbox first party company, and it actually triples the number of employees Microsoft in their gaming departments. But what exactly did Microsoft get, what was included in this purchase and what are all of their studios currently working on?

The German Xbox insider Klobrille is known to be very thorough and reliable, and he's now done a really impressive rundown of what each studio in the massive organization is currently working on (and what they're known for), how many employees each branch has, what game engine they're using, and a whole lot more. Be sure to click and enlarge the image to read all the more in-depth details.

We're currently waiting for some sort of official presentation from Microsoft and Activision Blizzard on what to expect going forward, like the one we got when Bethesda was purchased. But given the huge number of studios that Xbox now has, it's safe to say that there will be no shortage of video games for Xbox and Game Pass in the future.