Here are all the winners from the 82nd Annual Golden Globes

It was actually only a few hours ago that the 82nd Annual Golden Globes came to an end, a show that looked to celebrate the best-of-the-best in the film and TV space over the past year. The show saw victors being celebrated in a slate of different categories, but despite having a varied list of nominees basically saw a select few take home the majority of the prizes. With several different winners on the cards, here is the full list of categories and winners.

Best Motion Picture - Drama:



The Brutalist



Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:



Emilia Perez



Best Motion Picture - Animated:



Flow



Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language:



Emilia Perez



Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama:



Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here



Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama:



Adrien Brody - The Brutalist



Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:



Demi Moore - The Substance



Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:



Sebastian Stan - A Different Man



Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:



Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:



Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain



Best Director - Motion Picture:



Brady Corbet - The Brutalist



Best Screenplay - Motion Picture:



Peter Straughan - Conclave



Best Original Score - Motion Picture:



Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - Challengers



Best Original Song - Motion Picture:



El Mal - Emilia Perez



Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:



Wicked



Best Television Series - Drama:



Shogun



Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:



Hacks



Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television:



Baby Reindeer



Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama:



Anna Sawai - Shogun



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:



Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun



Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:



Jean Smart - Hacks



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:



Jeremy Allen White - The Bear



Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television:



Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country



Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television:



Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer



Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television:



Colin Farrell - The Penguin



Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television:



Tadanobu Asano - Shogun



Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: