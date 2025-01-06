Here are all the winners from the 82nd Annual Golden Globes
The show took place last night and saw a select few winning big.
It was actually only a few hours ago that the 82nd Annual Golden Globes came to an end, a show that looked to celebrate the best-of-the-best in the film and TV space over the past year. The show saw victors being celebrated in a slate of different categories, but despite having a varied list of nominees basically saw a select few take home the majority of the prizes. With several different winners on the cards, here is the full list of categories and winners.
Best Motion Picture - Drama:
The Brutalist
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
Emilia Perez
Best Motion Picture - Animated:
Flow
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language:
Emilia Perez
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama:
Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama:
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
Demi Moore - The Substance
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
Sebastian Stan - A Different Man
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:
Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Best Director - Motion Picture:
Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture:
Peter Straughan - Conclave
Best Original Score - Motion Picture:
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - Challengers
Best Original Song - Motion Picture:
El Mal - Emilia Perez
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:
Wicked
Best Television Series - Drama:
Shogun
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Hacks
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Baby Reindeer
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama:
Anna Sawai - Shogun
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:
Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Jean Smart - Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television:
Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television:
Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television:
Colin Farrell - The Penguin
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television:
Tadanobu Asano - Shogun
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: