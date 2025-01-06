English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Here are all the winners from the 82nd Annual Golden Globes

The show took place last night and saw a select few winning big.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It was actually only a few hours ago that the 82nd Annual Golden Globes came to an end, a show that looked to celebrate the best-of-the-best in the film and TV space over the past year. The show saw victors being celebrated in a slate of different categories, but despite having a varied list of nominees basically saw a select few take home the majority of the prizes. With several different winners on the cards, here is the full list of categories and winners.

Best Motion Picture - Drama:



  • The Brutalist

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:



  • Emilia Perez

Best Motion Picture - Animated:



  • Flow

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language:



  • Emilia Perez

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama:



  • Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama:



  • Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:



  • Demi Moore - The Substance

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:



  • Sebastian Stan - A Different Man

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:



  • Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:



  • Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Best Director - Motion Picture:



  • Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture:



  • Peter Straughan - Conclave

Best Original Score - Motion Picture:



  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - Challengers

Best Original Song - Motion Picture:



  • El Mal - Emilia Perez

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:



  • Wicked

Best Television Series - Drama:



  • Shogun

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:



  • Hacks

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television:



  • Baby Reindeer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama:



  • Anna Sawai - Shogun

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:



  • Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:



  • Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:



  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television:



  • Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television:



  • Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television:



  • Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television:



  • Tadanobu Asano - Shogun

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television:



  • Ali Wong: Single Lady

Here are all the winners from the 82nd Annual Golden Globes


Loading next content