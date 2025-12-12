news
Here are all the winners from last night's The Game Awards 2025
The most awarded winner of the night was Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, with nine awards out of 13 nominations, making history as the most awarded game in the history of the ceremony.
This year's The Game Awards has concluded, and the prizes have been handed out. The Game Awards is a slightly odd blend of an awards show and a trailer-announcement show, and the winners of the many categories can risk getting a bit lost among the major reveals.
However, we've gathered all the winners below, and the clear standout - perhaps unsurprisingly - is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, with nine awards out of an impressive thirteen nominations. Sandfall Interactive will surely be celebrating in style.
GAME OF THE YEAR
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
BEST GAME DIRECTION
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
BEST NARRATIVE
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
BEST SCORE AND MUSIC
- Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
- Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
BEST PERFORMANCE
- Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
- Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
GAMES FOR IMPACT
- South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)
BEST ONGOING GAME
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
BEST INDEPENDENT GAME
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive)
BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive)
BEST MOBILE GAME
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)
BEST VR/AR GAME
- The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)
BEST ACTION GAME
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
BEST RPG
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
BEST FIGHTING GAME
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)
BEST FAMILY GAME
- Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
BEST SIM/STRATEGY GAME
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)
BEST SPORTS/RACING GAME
- Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME
- Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)
BEST ADAPTATION
- The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)
MOST ANTICIPATED GAME
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
MoistCr1TiKaL
BEST ESPORTS GAME
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE
- Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)
BEST ESPORTS TEAM
- Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2
PLAYERS' VOICE
- Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
