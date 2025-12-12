Here are all the winners from last night's The Game Awards 2025

HQ

This year's The Game Awards has concluded, and the prizes have been handed out. The Game Awards is a slightly odd blend of an awards show and a trailer-announcement show, and the winners of the many categories can risk getting a bit lost among the major reveals.

However, we've gathered all the winners below, and the clear standout - perhaps unsurprisingly - is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, with nine awards out of an impressive thirteen nominations. Sandfall Interactive will surely be celebrating in style.

GAME OF THE YEAR



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)



BEST GAME DIRECTION



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)



BEST NARRATIVE



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)



BEST ART DIRECTION



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)



BEST SCORE AND MUSIC



Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



BEST AUDIO DESIGN



Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)



BEST PERFORMANCE



Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY



Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)



GAMES FOR IMPACT



South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)



BEST ONGOING GAME



No Man's Sky (Hello Games)



BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT



Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)



BEST INDEPENDENT GAME



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive)



BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive)



BEST MOBILE GAME



Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)



BEST VR/AR GAME



The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)



BEST ACTION GAME



Hades II (Supergiant Games)



BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME



Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)



BEST RPG



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)



BEST FIGHTING GAME



Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)



BEST FAMILY GAME



Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)



BEST SIM/STRATEGY GAME



FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)



BEST SPORTS/RACING GAME



Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)



BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME



Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)



BEST ADAPTATION



The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)



MOST ANTICIPATED GAME



Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)



CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

MoistCr1TiKaL

BEST ESPORTS GAME



Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)



BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE



Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)



BEST ESPORTS TEAM



Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2



PLAYERS' VOICE



Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)



Is there anything that surprises you when you look down this list of winners?