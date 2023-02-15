Here are all the trophies for Atomic Heart

HQ

If you are into Achievements and Trophies, then Exophase has something interesting in store for you. They have now revealed the full list of 42 trophies that you can earn in the upcoming title Atomic Heart.

As usual, there are slight spoilers involved in the list, but being a singleplayer game, a whole lot of them is earned by just playing the adventure, with higher difficulties getting extra trophies. There seems to be other challenges as well though like collecting weapons and crafting many different things.

In total, there are 42 trophies divided in 30 Bronze. 8 Silver, 3 Gold and 1 Platinum. The list found in the link above is worth checking out even if you are playing on Steam or Xbox, as the challenges usually are the same, you just get points instead of trophies.