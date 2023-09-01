Here are all the Starfield Achievements

HQ

Unlike most games, the list with Achievements for Starfield hasn't been made public, but with the game out in the wild (at least for people who bought the deluxe editions), we now know what it takes to get 1000 out of 1000 Gamerscore.

You can check out the full list below (thanks TrueAchievements), none of them are secret although a few could be considered mild spoilers.

Into the Unknown - Complete "Into the Unknown" - 10

Stellar Cartography - Visit 20 Star Systems - 10

Home Sweet Home - Build an Outpost - 10

Traveler - Reach Level 10 - 10

Chief Engineer - Modify a Ship - 10

One Small Step - Join Constellation - 10

For All, Into the Starfield - Enter Space for the First Time - 10

Dust Off - Reach Level 5 - 10

All That Money Can Buy - Complete "All That Money Can Buy" - 10

Further Into the Unknown - Complete "Further Into the Unknown" - 20

High Price to Pay - Complete "High Price to Pay" - 20

In Their Footsteps - Complete "In Their Footsteps" - 20

Entangled - Complete "Entangled" - 20

Unearthed - Complete "Unearthed" - 20

One Giant Leap - Complete "One Giant Leap" - 50

Supra Et Ultra - Join the UC Vanguard - 10

The Devils You Know - Complete "The Devils You Know" - 10

A Legacy Forged - Complete "A Legacy Forged" - 30

Deputized - Join the Freestar Rangers - 10

Surgical Strike - Complete "Surgical Strike" - 10

The Hammer Falls - Complete "The Hammer Falls" - 30

Back to the Grind - Join Ryujin Industries - 10

Guilty Parties - Complete "Guilty Parties" - 10

Executive Level - Complete "Executive Level" - 30

Rook Meets King - Join the Crimson Fleet - 10

The Best There Is - Complete "The Best There Is" - 10

Legacy's End - Complete "Legacy's End" - 30

Shipping Magnate - Connect 5 Outposts with Cargo Links - 10

Industrialist - Produce 500 Total Resources from Outposts - 20

The Stars My Destination - Visit all Star Systems - 20

Boots on the Ground - Land on 100 Planets - 20

Fixer - Complete 30 Activities - 30

Privateer - Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions - 10

Life Begets Life - Gather 500 Organic Resources - 20

Rock Collection - Gather 500 Inorganic Resources - 10

Cyber Jockey - Bypass 50 Digital Locks - 30

Jacked In - Access 50 Computers - 20

Soldier of Fortune - Mod 50 Weapons - 30

Replicator - Craft 100 Items - 30

The Family You Choose - Recruit 10 Separate Companions - 20

Starcrossed - Reach Maximum Relationship Level with a Companion - 20

War of Angels - Collect 20 Quantum Essence - 20

Fleet Commander - Collect 10 Ships - 20

Thirst for Knowledge - Read 20 Skill Magazines - 10

Dark Matter - Eliminate 300 Human Enemies - 20

Another Bug Hunt - Eliminate 300 Creatures - 20

I Use Them For Smuggling - Successfully Smuggle Contraband - 10

Elite - Reach Level 25 - 20

Space Opera - Reach Level 50 - 50

Reach for the Stars - Reach Level 100 - 100