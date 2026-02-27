Here are all the Pokémon we caught in the reveal trailer for Pokémon Winds/Waves
There's quite a lot of them, but only a select few are brand new.
It's here, it's real, it's beautiful, it's... coming out in 2027... Oh well, we still have a mighty reveal trailer to pore over for the newly announced Pokémon Winds and Waves, which is the latest mainline game in the series.
With a vast, oceanic open world to explore, there are plenty of Pokémon to find and catch, too. In lieu of the first trailer's reveal, we went back and tried to pinpoint every Pokémon revealed for the game so far. Without further ado, here's the list:
- Pikachu
- Gloom
- Tropius
- Wailord
- Wailmer
- Nymble
- Taillow
- Oddish
- Tangela
- Ledyba
- Ledian
- Slugma
- Sizzlipede
- Wingull
- Krabby
- Sandygast
- Corsola
- Mareanie
- Tympole
- Carnivine
- Duskull
- Browt (New Grass Starter)
- Pombon (New Fire Starter)
- Gecqua (New Water Starter)
- Toxapex
- Lumineon
- Jellicent/Frillish
- Tynamo
Including the evolution not mentioned for any Pokémon on the list, that is already looking like quite a strong starting amount. Outside of our new starters, we don't even know any of the regional Pokémon for our new region yet, so we're sure to see plenty of creatures old and new fill the oceans, islands, and other environments in Pokémon Winds and Waves, releasing on Switch 2 in 2027. See if we missed any Pokémon in the trailer below.