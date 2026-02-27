Here are all the Pokémon we caught in the reveal trailer for Pokémon Winds/Waves

HQ

It's here, it's real, it's beautiful, it's... coming out in 2027... Oh well, we still have a mighty reveal trailer to pore over for the newly announced Pokémon Winds and Waves, which is the latest mainline game in the series.

With a vast, oceanic open world to explore, there are plenty of Pokémon to find and catch, too. In lieu of the first trailer's reveal, we went back and tried to pinpoint every Pokémon revealed for the game so far. Without further ado, here's the list:



Pikachu



Gloom



Tropius



Wailord



Wailmer



Nymble



Taillow



Oddish



Tangela



Ledyba



Ledian



Slugma



Sizzlipede



Wingull



Krabby



Sandygast



Corsola



Mareanie



Tympole



Carnivine



Duskull



Browt (New Grass Starter)



Pombon (New Fire Starter)



Gecqua (New Water Starter)



Toxapex



Lumineon



Jellicent/Frillish



Tynamo



Including the evolution not mentioned for any Pokémon on the list, that is already looking like quite a strong starting amount. Outside of our new starters, we don't even know any of the regional Pokémon for our new region yet, so we're sure to see plenty of creatures old and new fill the oceans, islands, and other environments in Pokémon Winds and Waves, releasing on Switch 2 in 2027. See if we missed any Pokémon in the trailer below.