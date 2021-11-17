Cookies

Here are all the nominees for The Game Awards

The show will be the morning of December 10 for us in Europe.

HQ

The nominations for The Game Awards are now out, giving us an idea of which games and developers will be walking away with the prestigious awards come the morning of December 10 for us in Europe.

The show will officially kick off at 1:00 GMT / 2:00 CET, and will run for around three hours, celebrating the best video games that have been released over the past 12 months. With a bunch of categories and titles nominated, we've pulled a list of everything together below, so you can check out all of the nominations in full.

HQ

Game of the Year


  • Deathloop

  • It Takes Two

  • Metroid Dread

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction


  • Deathloop

  • It Takes Two

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Returnal

Best Narrative


  • Deathloop

  • It Takes Two

  • Life is Strange: True Colors

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Psychonauts 2

Best Performance


  • Erika Mori as Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors

  • Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo in Far Cry 6

  • Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn in Deathloop

  • Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village

  • Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in Deathloop

Best Audio Design


  • Deathloop

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Resident Evil Village

  • Returnal

Best Score and Music


  • Cyberpunk 2077

  • Deathloop

  • Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • The Artful Escape

Best Art Direction


  • Deathloop

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • The Artful Escape

Best Action Game


  • Back 4 Blood

  • Chivalry

  • Deathloop

  • Far Cry 6

  • Returnal

Best Action/Adventure Game


  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Metroid Dread

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Resident Evil Village

Best Family Game


  • It Takes Two

  • Mario Party Superstars

  • New Pokémon Snap

  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

  • WarioWare: Get It Together

Best Fighting Game


  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles

  • Guilty Gear: Strive

  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina

  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Role Playing Game


  • Cyberpunk 2077

  • Monster Hunter Rise

  • Scarlet Nexus

  • Shin Megami Tensei V

  • Tales of Arise

Best Sim/Strategy Game


  • Age of Empires IV

  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination

  • Humankind

  • Inscryption

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports/Racing Game


  • F1 2021

  • FIFA 22

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Hot Wheels Unleashed

  • Riders Republic

Best Multiplayer Game


  • Back 4 Blood

  • It Takes Two

  • Knockout City

  • Monster Hunter Rise

  • New World

  • Valheim

Best VR/AR Game


  • Hitman 3

  • I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar

  • Lone Echo II

  • Resident Evil 4 VR

  • Sniper Elite VR

Best Indie Game


  • Twelve Minutes

  • Death's Door

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits

  • Inscryption

  • Loop Hero

Best Debut Indie Game


  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits

  • Sable

  • The Artful Escape

  • The Forgotten City

  • Valheim

Best Mobile Game


  • Fantasian

  • Genshin Impact

  • League of Legends: Wild Rift

  • Marvel Future Revolution

  • Pokemon Unite

Best Ongoing Game


  • Apex Legends

  • Call of Duty: Warzone

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • Fortnite

  • Genshin Impact

Best Community Support


  • Apex Legends

  • Destiny 2

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • Fortnite

  • No Man's Sky

Games for Impact


  • Before Your Eyes

  • Boyfriend Dungeon

  • Chicory

  • Life is Strange: True Colors

  • No Longer Home

Innovation in Accessibility


  • Far Cry 6

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Most Anticipated


  • Elden Ring

  • God of War: Ragnarök

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild II

  • Starfield

Content Creator of the Year


  • Dream

  • Fuslie

  • Gaules

  • Ibai

  • TheGrefg

Best Esports Game


  • Call of Duty (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold and Call of Duty: Warzone)

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

  • Dota 2

  • League of Legends

  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete


  • Chris "Simp" Lehr

  • Heo "ShowMaker" Su

  • Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

  • Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Best Esports Team


  • Atlanta FaZe - Call of Duty League

  • DWG KIA - League of Legends

  • Natus Vincere - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

  • Sentinels - Valorant

  • Team Spirit - Dota 2

Best Esports Coach


  • Airat "Silent" Gaziev

  • Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov

  • Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

  • James "Crowder" Crowder

  • Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event


  • 2021 League of Legends World Championship

  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021

  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

  • The International 2021

  • Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

