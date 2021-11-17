Here are all the nominees for The Game Awards

The show will be the morning of December 10 for us in Europe.
The nominations for The Game Awards are now out, giving us an idea of which games and developers will be walking away with the prestigious awards come the morning of December 10 for us in Europe.
The show will officially kick off at 1:00 GMT / 2:00 CET, and will run for around three hours, celebrating the best video games that have been released over the past 12 months. With a bunch of categories and titles nominated, we've pulled a list of everything together below, so you can check out all of the nominations in full.
Game of the Year
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Best Game Direction
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Best Narrative
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Life is Strange: True Colors
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2
Best Performance
Erika Mori as Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors
Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo in Far Cry 6
Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn in Deathloop
Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village
Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in Deathloop
Best Audio Design
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Returnal
Best Score and Music
Cyberpunk 2077
Deathloop
Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
The Artful Escape
Best Art Direction
Deathloop
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
The Artful Escape
Best Action Game
Back 4 Blood
Chivalry
Deathloop
Far Cry 6
Returnal
Best Action/Adventure Game
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Best Family Game
It Takes Two
Mario Party Superstars
New Pokémon Snap
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
WarioWare: Get It Together
Best Fighting Game
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles
Guilty Gear: Strive
Melty Blood: Type Lumina
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Role Playing Game
Cyberpunk 2077
Monster Hunter Rise
Scarlet Nexus
Shin Megami Tensei V
Tales of Arise
Best Sim/Strategy Game
Age of Empires IV
Evil Genius 2: World Domination
Humankind
Inscryption
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Sports/Racing Game
F1 2021
FIFA 22
Forza Horizon 5
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Riders Republic
Best Multiplayer Game
Back 4 Blood
It Takes Two
Knockout City
Monster Hunter Rise
New World
Valheim
Best VR/AR Game
Hitman 3
I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar
Lone Echo II
Resident Evil 4 VR
Sniper Elite VR
Best Indie Game
Twelve Minutes
Death's Door
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Inscryption
Loop Hero
Best Debut Indie Game
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Sable
The Artful Escape
The Forgotten City
Valheim
Best Mobile Game
Fantasian
Genshin Impact
League of Legends: Wild Rift
Marvel Future Revolution
Pokemon Unite
Best Ongoing Game
Apex Legends
Call of Duty: Warzone
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Best Community Support
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
No Man's Sky
Games for Impact
Before Your Eyes
Boyfriend Dungeon
Chicory
Life is Strange: True Colors
No Longer Home
Innovation in Accessibility
Far Cry 6
Forza Horizon 5
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Most Anticipated
Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild II
Starfield
Content Creator of the Year
Dream
Fuslie
Gaules
Ibai
TheGrefg
Best Esports Game
Call of Duty (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold and Call of Duty: Warzone)