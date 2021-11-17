Here are all the nominees for The Game Awards

HQ

The nominations for The Game Awards are now out, giving us an idea of which games and developers will be walking away with the prestigious awards come the morning of December 10 for us in Europe.

The show will officially kick off at 1:00 GMT / 2:00 CET, and will run for around three hours, celebrating the best video games that have been released over the past 12 months. With a bunch of categories and titles nominated, we've pulled a list of everything together below, so you can check out all of the nominations in full.

Game of the Year



Deathloop



It Takes Two



Metroid Dread



Psychonauts 2



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Resident Evil Village



Best Game Direction



Deathloop



It Takes Two



Psychonauts 2



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Returnal



Best Narrative



Deathloop



It Takes Two



Life is Strange: True Colors



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy



Psychonauts 2



Best Performance



Erika Mori as Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors



Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo in Far Cry 6



Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn in Deathloop



Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village



Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in Deathloop



Best Audio Design



Deathloop



Forza Horizon 5



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Resident Evil Village



Returnal



Best Score and Music



Cyberpunk 2077



Deathloop



Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy



The Artful Escape



Best Art Direction



Deathloop



Kena: Bridge of Spirits



Psychonauts 2



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



The Artful Escape



Best Action Game



Back 4 Blood



Chivalry



Deathloop



Far Cry 6



Returnal



Best Action/Adventure Game



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy



Metroid Dread



Psychonauts 2



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Resident Evil Village



Best Family Game



It Takes Two



Mario Party Superstars



New Pokémon Snap



Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury



WarioWare: Get It Together



Best Fighting Game



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles



Guilty Gear: Strive



Melty Blood: Type Lumina



Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl



Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown



Best Role Playing Game



Cyberpunk 2077



Monster Hunter Rise



Scarlet Nexus



Shin Megami Tensei V



Tales of Arise



Best Sim/Strategy Game



Age of Empires IV



Evil Genius 2: World Domination



Humankind



Inscryption



Microsoft Flight Simulator



Best Sports/Racing Game



F1 2021



FIFA 22



Forza Horizon 5



Hot Wheels Unleashed



Riders Republic



Best Multiplayer Game



Back 4 Blood



It Takes Two



Knockout City



Monster Hunter Rise



New World



Valheim



Best VR/AR Game



Hitman 3



I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar



Lone Echo II



Resident Evil 4 VR



Sniper Elite VR



Best Indie Game



Twelve Minutes



Death's Door



Kena: Bridge of Spirits



Inscryption



Loop Hero



Best Debut Indie Game



Kena: Bridge of Spirits



Sable



The Artful Escape



The Forgotten City



Valheim



Best Mobile Game



Fantasian



Genshin Impact



League of Legends: Wild Rift



Marvel Future Revolution



Pokemon Unite



Best Ongoing Game



Apex Legends



Call of Duty: Warzone



Final Fantasy XIV



Fortnite



Genshin Impact



Best Community Support



Apex Legends



Destiny 2



Final Fantasy XIV



Fortnite



No Man's Sky



Games for Impact



Before Your Eyes



Boyfriend Dungeon



Chicory



Life is Strange: True Colors



No Longer Home



Innovation in Accessibility



Far Cry 6



Forza Horizon 5



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



The Vale: Shadow of the Crown



Most Anticipated



Elden Ring



God of War: Ragnarök



Horizon Forbidden West



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild II



Starfield



Content Creator of the Year



Dream



Fuslie



Gaules



Ibai



TheGrefg



Best Esports Game



Call of Duty (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold and Call of Duty: Warzone)



Counter-Strike: Global Offensive



Dota 2



League of Legends



Valorant



Best Esports Athlete



Chris "Simp" Lehr



Heo "ShowMaker" Su



Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov



Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev



Tyson "TenZ" Ngo



Best Esports Team



Atlanta FaZe - Call of Duty League



DWG KIA - League of Legends



Natus Vincere - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive



Sentinels - Valorant



Team Spirit - Dota 2



Best Esports Coach



Airat "Silent" Gaziev



Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov



Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi



James "Crowder" Crowder



Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun



Best Esports Event