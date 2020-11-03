Here are all the media-apps supported by Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

Two weeks ago, we reported that Sony has confirmed support for six media apps at the launch of PlayStation 5, and now Microsoft has done the same thing. As we told you yesterday, Apple TV (also supported by PlayStation 5) is one of them, but it turns out all the media apps from Xbox One will work as well.

This was shared on Xbox Wire, where they write that your "favourite entertainment apps you enjoy today on Xbox One will be available on Xbox Series X and Series S". Here is the full list of everything supported:



Amazon Prime Video



Apple TV



Disney+



FandangoNow



HBO Max



Hulu



NBC Peacock



NOW TV



Sky Go



Sky Ticket



Spotify



Tubi



Twitch



Vudu



YouTube



YouTube TV



and more



We couldn't help but notice that NFL Game Pass is missing from the list, but others than that, it looks very competitive, what do you think?