Here are all the media-apps supported by Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series will support the same entertainment apps as the PS5 at launch, and a handful more.

Two weeks ago, we reported that Sony has confirmed support for six media apps at the launch of PlayStation 5, and now Microsoft has done the same thing. As we told you yesterday, Apple TV (also supported by PlayStation 5) is one of them, but it turns out all the media apps from Xbox One will work as well.

This was shared on Xbox Wire, where they write that your "favourite entertainment apps you enjoy today on Xbox One will be available on Xbox Series X and Series S". Here is the full list of everything supported:


  • Amazon Prime Video

  • Apple TV

  • Disney+

  • FandangoNow

  • HBO Max

  • Hulu

  • NBC Peacock

  • NOW TV

  • Sky Go

  • Sky Ticket

  • Spotify

  • Tubi

  • Twitch

  • Vudu

  • YouTube

  • YouTube TV

  • and more

We couldn't help but notice that NFL Game Pass is missing from the list, but others than that, it looks very competitive, what do you think?

