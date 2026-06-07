Here are all the highlights from tonight's Xbox Games Showcase

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Xbox wraps up this summer's line-up of showcases (unless Nintendo ends up stealing the show), and it's done so with a bit of a bang. Even though there's turmoil behind the scenes due to a major management shake-up, and perhaps a different strategy too, tonight's show was, to put it mildly, wild.

We got new trailers for Fable, Clockwork Revolution, and State of Decay 3, but there were also brand-new games like Senua and Persona 6.

You can see the collection of the biggest trailers below.

What did you think of the show?

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Gears of War: E-Day kicks off a packed showcase

When The Coalition said this was the very beginning of the iconic conflict, they meant it. Here we have our soldiers in civilian clothes just minutes after it all kicks off. It's out on October 6, and it's an Xbox exclusive.

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Hayley Atwell plays a central role in Fable

Fable is unfortunately not due out until 2027, possibly to avoid Grand Theft Auto VI, but we can see that Hayley Atwell plays a central role in the game. It's out on February 23.

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Halo: Combat Evolved has new content and arrives on July 28

The rumours turned out to be true; Halo: Combat Evolved is coming to PS5, Xbox Series, and PC on June 28, along with new content.

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Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy arrives in August

Yes, things are continuing to get busier and busier in late summer. The game lands on August 27.

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Persona 4 Revival has a new cast and a release date

Finally, we were treated to a proper look at Persona 4 Revival, a complete remake of the classic. It won't be a "shadow drop" as many had hoped, but it will be released at the end of February.

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State of Decay 3 has received a gameplay trailer and is coming in 2027

No, there wasn't suddenly a release date for State of Decay 3, but we now know it's coming to PS5 as well, and that it's happening in 2027.

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Metro 2039 has been given a release window

We've been waiting very patiently for gameplay from the upcoming Metro 2039 after the reveal itself was a bit light on actual details. But we got it, along with a promise of a February launch, which is technically a slight delay.

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Koei Tecmo is officially working on Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember

Wo Long flew under the radar for many, but it has been revealed that it is now officially getting a sequel from Koei Tecmo, which looks quite promising.

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A third Hellblade game titled "Senua" is coming in 2027

Xbox has started to tease 2027, and it's doing so via a brand-new Hellblade, which appears to be far more combat-oriented, and it's also coming to PS5. It's simply called "Senua", and you can see it below.

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Doom: The Dark Ages gets a major expansion in a month

The Doom story isn't over, clearly, and we're continuing with a major expansion that carries the narrative forward. The best part is that it's already coming on July 7, and you can watch the trailer below.

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Crazy Taxi: World Tour has been officially unveiled

It's finally time for Sega to bring back some of their classic IPs, and we're well underway with Crazy Taxi: World Tour, which is set to launch next year.

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Microsoft unveils special transparent Xbox Series X and controller

It'll probably be impossible to get hold of, but this November we'll be treated to a 25th-anniversary Xbox Series X with a matching controller in a stunning transparent green. Fans are sure to drool over this collector's item.

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Magicians: The Devil's Deal

At first we thought it was Judas, but it turns out that Focus Home Interactive's Magicians: The Devil's Deal has a strong vibe of both that and BioShock. You can take a look below.

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Valor Mortis gets a release date

We've seen Valor Mortis a number of times, but now we know that, like pretty much every other game, it's coming out on September 24.

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Castlevania: Belmont's Curse has been given a release date

We've been waiting quite patiently for a new Castlevania, and now the latest instalment has been given a release date. More specifically, Belmont's Curse lands on October 15, and it looks brilliant, to say the least.

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Persona 6 has finally been revealed

So it happened. After what feels like many, many years of waiting, Atlus has finally acknowledged that Persona 6 exists. They didn't do much more than that, though, as we saw no gameplay, were given no release window, and learnt little more about the game's actual plot or characters.

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Spyro: A Realm Beyond has been revealed

Most people had probably guessed that Toys for Bob were working on either Crash Bandicoot or Spyro, and it turned out to be the latter. What we're getting isn't a remake, but a brand new game in the series, and it's coming out quite soon.

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Clockwork Revolution is an Xbox exclusive and is coming out next year

It turned out that it wasn't just Gears of War: E-Day that's exclusive to Xbox, but also Clockwork Revolution from inXile. It has, however, received yet another wild gameplay trailer, showing just how much freedom you actually have. And yes, it's coming out in 2027.

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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 closes with DMZ

The new DMZ segment closed this year's show, and what a spectacle it turned out to be. It appears to be a completely new venture, moving the franchise slightly away from battle royale, and you can watch it below.