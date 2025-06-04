Here are all the hero posters for Superman

HQ

We are now exactly one month and one week away from the premiere of Superman, which is predicted to deliver the most successful theatrical release for a Superman movie ever. It will also be the kick-off for the new DC universe (although it already jump-started in December with the animated series Creature Commandos), so there are many Warner bigwigs hoping for a strong debut.

Now, DC movie boss and director James Gunn has shared the movie posters of the heroes - we're hoping for villain posters at a later point - via Threads. We've saved them for you and you can check them out below. Which one do you like best?

Superman & Krypto

Superman Robot #4 & Guy Gardner