Here are all the headlines from tonight's State of Play

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We already knew that Marvel's Wolverine would play a fairly pivotal role in tonight's State of Play, but it was also packed to the brim with exciting reveals. Not only were there a whole host of amazing first-party reveals, from Until Dawn 2 to a new God of War starring Faye, but there was also a sea of games that received concrete release dates.

Control Resonant, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, a whole host of games are set to land within a few weeks of one another, all in an attempt to avoid Grand Theft Auto VI.

You can see the collection of the biggest trailers below.

What did you think of the show?

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Marvel's Wolverine gets a packed gameplay showcase

We knew that Marvel's Wolverine would headline tonight's show, but it was still exciting to see the game in action. Below you can watch the action-packed gameplay showcase, which is just as bloody as you'd hoped.

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Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls still looks wild in new trailer

Arc System Works knows how to build excitement, and they certainly did so with the latest trailer for Sony's exclusive fighting game, Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls. The trailer features Magneto, the Green Goblin, and new stages, and you can watch it here.

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Rayman Legends is being remade as "Retold"

It turns out to be true; Rayman Legends is getting a remake with new 3D graphics powered by the Snowdrop graphics engine. It's also set for release in October. You can check it out below.

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Bancho the Chef is a Dave the Diver prequel

Yes, nobody saw this one coming. Bancho from Dave the Diver returns in a dedicated prequel that focuses more directly on cooking. It's in development for PS5.

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Kemuri presents exciting co-op combat from Ikumi Nakamura

The game is set in a Jujutsu Kaisen-esque world where you hunt "yokai" with friends. It's due in 2027, and you can see it in action below.

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Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has officially been delayed

February 12, 2027; that's the official date marking Lara Croft's comeback. This semi-remake of the first game in the series has been given a stunning gameplay trailer, which you can watch below.

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The Lost Wild isn't Jurassic Park, but it certainly looks the part

We thought this was Saber's upcoming Jurassic Park game, but no, Great Ape Games and Annapurna are instead launching a very Jurassic-inspired The Lost Wild, and it looks pretty good.

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Phantom Blade Zero gets a trailer that hypes another trailer

Yes, Phantom Blade Zero is still set to launch in September, but strangely enough, the game only got a short teaser at State of Play, which did, however, promise a deeper look later in the summer.

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No Rest for the Wicked is coming to consoles in October

And so it has finally happened. Moon Studios' beloved action RPG is getting its 1.0 update, coinciding with a PS5 launch in October.

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Onimusha: Way of the Sword has finally been given a release date

Another game is set to be released before Grand Theft Auto VI. Onimusha: Way of the Sword officially lands on September 25, and you can watch the latest trailer below.

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Silent Hill Townfall has also been given a release date

Yes, the day before Onimusha arrives, Silent Hill Townfall is set to arrive in what promises to be a busy autumn before Grand Theft Auto VI arrives. You can watch the gameplay trailer below.

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Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve arrives in October

Bandai Namco doesn't exactly release new Ace Combat games frequently, but there's a solid, loyal fanbase ready and waiting when they do. Now they're getting ready to launch the eighth instalment, which we now know will be released on October 2.

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The Stuntman series is officially back

Yes, Saber never ceases to surprise. This time, Stuntman is making a comeback with a new game called Hollywood.

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Ill is returning and looks bloody brilliant

We've seen Ill a few times, and each time it's almost too good to be true. But it seems the game is set to launch in 2027, and on PS5 as well. You'll find a very impressive trailer below.

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Control Resonant is also arriving at the end of September

It's going to be a packed autumn, we keep saying that, but it's true. Remedy's upcoming blockbuster is also launching on September 24, on top of Townfall. Take a look below.

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Until Dawn 2 is coming in 2027

No, it's not Supermassive delivering a new Until Dawn, but rather Firesprite, though otherwise the formula seems to be the same. A new location, new characters, but the same bloody premise.

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God of War Laufey closes a wild State of Play

Sony Santa Monica just stole the limelight from pretty much everyone with the reveal of a new God of War, subtitled "Laufey". Many of the rumours turned out to be true, as this is Faye who must try to fight her way back to her family, but is prevented from doing so by a... well... a mix of mythologies. We have no idea when it's coming out, but you can watch it below.