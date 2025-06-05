Here are all the headlines from tonight's State of Play

HQ

And so another State of Play has come to an end, filled to the brim with third-parties who were practically lining up not only to present their games, but also to announce release dates. Nioh 3 was surprisingly unveiled, 007 First Light got its first trailer, and Silent Hill f got a date.

It was a surprisingly packed show, and you can see the biggest headlines below.

The Lumines series makes a surprising comeback

Sony kicked off their State of Play with a surprise glimpse of a comeback for the Lumines series, which will officially land this autumn. You can watch the upcoming trailer below.

Pragmata finally gets a new gameplay trailer

Pragmata finally emerged from Capcom's archives during State of Play, and here we finally get a more thorough look at the game, as well as a promise that it will be released in 2026.

Romeo is a Dead Man is the next game from Suda51

Romeo is a Deadman delivers Kojima-inspired madness in a new trailer that truly blends violence and sci-fi - and it's a Suda51 game, too!

Silent Hill f gets gameplay trailer and release date

We have been waiting for a brand new Silent Hill game for a very, very long time. But now it's finally happening. The ambitious and very different Silent Hill f lands on September 25, and has received its first actual gameplay trailer below.

Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement has been revealed

Koji Igarashi is one of the industry's most recognisable faces, and now he and his studio are delivering a full-blooded sequel to their latest big game, Bloodstained.

Final Fantasy Tactics is finally getting a remaster

They promise refined gameplay and much more, but you'll also get a classic version, which will be released on September 30.

Baby Steps gets a release date

We've seen the mildly crazy Baby Steps several times, but this time the game finally got a release date. You can get your hands on it on September 8.

Cairn arrives in November

Several of us on the editorial team have been waiting for the climbing game Cairn for a long, long time, but now the game has both a demo and a release date. It will be released on November 5, and as mentioned, you can try it out today.

Metal Gear Solid Delta gets a new gameplay trailer

We already knew that it would be released in August, but now we have a new look at the game, which this time focuses more directly on the boss battles, which are legendary in their own right. You can watch it here.

Nioh 3 has been revealed

Team Ninja's game series has been very popular over the past few years, but it was still surprising to see a third instalment appear so suddenly. But here it is, and it looks like something fans of the series will enjoy.

The exciting Tides of Tomorrow has been given a release date

Tides of Tomorrow promises a vast, open world with a story shaped by players who have experienced the story before you, whose choices then influence your narrative. Sounds ambitious, doesn't it? It will be released on February 26, 2026.

PlayStation launches its own fighting deck

The project is currently just called "Defiant", but it is a fighting deck designed and released by Sony itself. For now, you can see a small teaser below.

Sword of the Sea from the creator of Abzu has a release date

It's finally happening - on August 18 - and not only that, but the game will be launched directly on PlayStation Plus!

Sea of Remnants is a brand new game that really resembles Sea of Thieves

Admittedly, there are more colours and an additional focus on crazy co-op, but the upcoming Sea of Remnants, arriving in 2026, is quite similar to Rare's game. You can see for yourself below.

Danish IO's 007 First Light has released its first trailer

You will play as a young Bond in what looks like a fast-paced action-adventure from Danish IO Interactive, but what is not really clear is how linear it is compared to something like Hitman. You can see for yourself below.

Ghost of Yotei gets a disappointingly short teaser

No, there is no gameplay trailer to show, just a short teaser revealing that the game will instead get a dedicated deep dive in July.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls concluded State of Play

The talented fighting game designers at Arc were given the opportunity to conclude the broadcast by revealing a brand new Japanese fighting game filled to the brim with Marvel heroes.