Here are all the headlines from tonight's State of Play

And so another State of Play has come to an end, filled to the brim with third-parties who were practically lining up not only to present their games, but also to announce release dates. Nioh 3 was surprisingly unveiled, 007 First Light got its first trailer, and Silent Hill f got a date.
It was a surprisingly packed show, and you can see the biggest headlines below.
Sony kicked off their State of Play with a surprise glimpse of a comeback for the Lumines series, which will officially land this autumn. You can watch the upcoming trailer below.
Pragmata finally emerged from Capcom's archives during State of Play, and here we finally get a more thorough look at the game, as well as a promise that it will be released in 2026.
Romeo is a Deadman delivers Kojima-inspired madness in a new trailer that truly blends violence and sci-fi - and it's a Suda51 game, too!
We have been waiting for a brand new Silent Hill game for a very, very long time. But now it's finally happening. The ambitious and very different Silent Hill f lands on September 25, and has received its first actual gameplay trailer below.
Koji Igarashi is one of the industry's most recognisable faces, and now he and his studio are delivering a full-blooded sequel to their latest big game, Bloodstained.
They promise refined gameplay and much more, but you'll also get a classic version, which will be released on September 30.
We've seen the mildly crazy Baby Steps several times, but this time the game finally got a release date. You can get your hands on it on September 8.
Several of us on the editorial team have been waiting for the climbing game Cairn for a long, long time, but now the game has both a demo and a release date. It will be released on November 5, and as mentioned, you can try it out today.
We already knew that it would be released in August, but now we have a new look at the game, which this time focuses more directly on the boss battles, which are legendary in their own right. You can watch it here.
Team Ninja's game series has been very popular over the past few years, but it was still surprising to see a third instalment appear so suddenly. But here it is, and it looks like something fans of the series will enjoy.
Tides of Tomorrow promises a vast, open world with a story shaped by players who have experienced the story before you, whose choices then influence your narrative. Sounds ambitious, doesn't it? It will be released on February 26, 2026.
The project is currently just called "Defiant", but it is a fighting deck designed and released by Sony itself. For now, you can see a small teaser below.
It's finally happening - on August 18 - and not only that, but the game will be launched directly on PlayStation Plus!
Admittedly, there are more colours and an additional focus on crazy co-op, but the upcoming Sea of Remnants, arriving in 2026, is quite similar to Rare's game. You can see for yourself below.
You will play as a young Bond in what looks like a fast-paced action-adventure from Danish IO Interactive, but what is not really clear is how linear it is compared to something like Hitman. You can see for yourself below.
No, there is no gameplay trailer to show, just a short teaser revealing that the game will instead get a dedicated deep dive in July.
The talented fighting game designers at Arc were given the opportunity to conclude the broadcast by revealing a brand new Japanese fighting game filled to the brim with Marvel heroes.