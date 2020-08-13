Here are all the game modes in Fall Guys

You're watching Advertisements

If you've spent the last week or so playing Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, then you're not the only one, with millions of players already onboard.

Indeed, Mads from GRTV has been doing the same, flinging his bean this way and that, dodging traps and avoiding dangerous ledges wherever possible. During that time he collected together oodles of in-game footage, and in the end (and with just a little help from developer Mediatonic), he had gameplay for pretty much every mode included at launch.

And that's exactly what you can see below, a montage (even Rocky had a montage, right?) that includes all 25 modes currently available in the game. We're sure there's more to come in the future, but for now, the attached clip should give you a good idea of what's in the game.

Have you played them all yet?