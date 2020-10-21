English
Here are all the confirmed Xbox Series launch titles

Here's what you'll be able to play on your Xbox Series on day one.

The Xbox Series may not have Bugsnax, but its launch line-up is looking pretty stacked with the likes of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Gears Tactics, and Tetris Effect: Connected all arriving day one. From puzzle games to first-person shooters and off-road racers, there seems to be something here to suit everybody's tastes.

Just like we did with the PS5, we've compiled together a video of all the launch titles for the Xbox Series, which you can view below:

