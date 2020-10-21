Here are all the confirmed Xbox Series launch titles

You're watching Advertisements

The Xbox Series may not have Bugsnax, but its launch line-up is looking pretty stacked with the likes of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Gears Tactics, and Tetris Effect: Connected all arriving day one. From puzzle games to first-person shooters and off-road racers, there seems to be something here to suit everybody's tastes.

Just like we did with the PS5, we've compiled together a video of all the launch titles for the Xbox Series, which you can view below: