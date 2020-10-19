Here are all the confirmed PS5 launch titles

We are now a matter of weeks away from the PS5's launch, and naturally, our mind is now preoccupied with what we might be playing next generation. Launch line-ups for consoles have always proved to be a mixed bag of quality, but the PS5's is looking pretty strong with a healthy mix of first and third-party offerings. Because we're kind, we've compiled all the confirmed launch titles into a short video which you can watch below:

You're watching Advertisements