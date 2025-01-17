Here are all the characters confirmed for Mario Kart 9

With no fanfare whatsoever and almost somewhat lackluster, Switch 2 was announced yesterday with a two-minute video showing a console almost identical to the original Switch. We'll find out more in April, but we also got a first look at Mario Kart 9 (although the actual title is not yet confirmed).

The YouTube channel Nin10doland has done an impressive analysis of the video clip, which is only a few seconds long, and thanks to this they can present several things you probably missed when you first saw it. One of the more tangible ones was to check out which characters were on display. Many were just glimpsed in the background at most, but here's everyone we've seen so far:



Baby Daisy



Baby Luigi



Baby Mario



Baby Peach



Baby Rosalina



Birdo



Bowser



Bowser Jr.



Daisy



Donkey Kong



Dry Bones



King Boo



Koopa Troopa



Luigi



Mario



Pauline



Peach



Rosalina



Shy Guy



Toad



Toadette



Waluigi



Wario



Yoshi



Is there any particular Nintendo character you hope will appear in Mario Kart 9, and if so, which one?