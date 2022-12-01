Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Here are all the character posters for HBO's The Last of Us

The series will debut on Sky Atlantic/Now TV for those in the UK in January.

Now that we're around six weeks away from HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us coming to TV screens, the production powerhouse has cranked up its marketing efforts, and lately this has included several new posters.

The latest batch revolve around each of the characters in the series, meaning we get to see Pedro Pascal's Joel Miller, Bella Ramsey's Ellie Williams, Nick Offerman's Bill, Murray Bartlett's Frank, Anna Torv's Tess, Merle Dandridge's Marlene, Lamar Johnson's Henry, Keivonn Woodard's Sam, Storm Reid's Riley, Nico Parker's Sarah, and Gabriel Luna's Tommy.

Check out all of the posters below, and be sure to mark down January 16 on your calendar as that will be when the series starts streaming on Sky Atlantic/Now TV (for those in the UK).

