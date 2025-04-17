Here are all the attending teams for PUBG Global Series 7 and 8

HQ

Krafton has revealed the 24 teams who will be in attendance and battling it out in the PUBG: Battlegrounds Global Series 7 and 8 events, when they take place in China later this month and in mid-May, respectively. With both events set to offer a $300,000 prize pool to fight over, the qualified teams are as follows.

Partnered teams:



DN Freecs



eArena



Four Angry Men



Gen.G Esports



Natus Vincere



Petrichor Road



Team Falcons



The Expendables



Twisted Minds



17Gaming



Qualified teams:



T1



Divine



Baegopa



TAI KU LE



NewHappy-Esports



Geekay Esports



BetBoom Team



Virtus.pro



Furia



Bestia



ROC Esports



Theerathon Five



Daytrade Gaming



Forest Natural Gaming



We do also know how the groups for the tournaments will be arranged, with the 24 teams split into three groups of eight. They are spread as such.

Group A:



Four Angry Men



NewHappy-Esports



Baegopa



Theerathon Five



Natus Vincere



BetBoom Team



Team Falcons



Group B:



17Gaming



TAI KU LE



T1



The Expendables



Daytrade Gaming



Twisted Minds



Furia



Bestia



Group C:



Petrichor Road



DN Freecs



Divine



eArena



Forest Natural Gaming



Geekay Esports



Virtus.pro



ROC Esports



Will you be tuning into PGS Series 7 or 8?