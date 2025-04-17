English
PUBG: Battlegrounds

Here are all the attending teams for PUBG Global Series 7 and 8

On top of 10 partnered teams, a further 14 have qualified for the tournaments.

Krafton has revealed the 24 teams who will be in attendance and battling it out in the PUBG: Battlegrounds Global Series 7 and 8 events, when they take place in China later this month and in mid-May, respectively. With both events set to offer a $300,000 prize pool to fight over, the qualified teams are as follows.

Partnered teams:


  • DN Freecs

  • eArena

  • Four Angry Men

  • Gen.G Esports

  • Natus Vincere

  • Petrichor Road

  • Team Falcons

  • The Expendables

  • Twisted Minds

  • 17Gaming

Qualified teams:


  • T1

  • Divine

  • Baegopa

  • TAI KU LE

  • NewHappy-Esports

  • Geekay Esports

  • BetBoom Team

  • Virtus.pro

  • Furia

  • Bestia

  • ROC Esports

  • Theerathon Five

  • Daytrade Gaming

  • Forest Natural Gaming

We do also know how the groups for the tournaments will be arranged, with the 24 teams split into three groups of eight. They are spread as such.

Group A:


  • Four Angry Men

  • NewHappy-Esports

  • Baegopa

  • Theerathon Five

  • Natus Vincere

  • BetBoom Team

  • Team Falcons

Group B:


  • 17Gaming

  • TAI KU LE

  • T1

  • The Expendables

  • Daytrade Gaming

  • Twisted Minds

  • Furia

  • Bestia

Group C:


  • Petrichor Road

  • DN Freecs

  • Divine

  • eArena

  • Forest Natural Gaming

  • Geekay Esports

  • Virtus.pro

  • ROC Esports

Will you be tuning into PGS Series 7 or 8?

PUBG: Battlegrounds

