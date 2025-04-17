Here are all the attending teams for PUBG Global Series 7 and 8
On top of 10 partnered teams, a further 14 have qualified for the tournaments.
HQ
Krafton has revealed the 24 teams who will be in attendance and battling it out in the PUBG: Battlegrounds Global Series 7 and 8 events, when they take place in China later this month and in mid-May, respectively. With both events set to offer a $300,000 prize pool to fight over, the qualified teams are as follows.
Partnered teams:
DN Freecs
eArena
Four Angry Men
Gen.G Esports
Natus Vincere
Petrichor Road
Team Falcons
The Expendables
Twisted Minds
17Gaming
Qualified teams:
T1
Divine
Baegopa
TAI KU LE
NewHappy-Esports
Geekay Esports
BetBoom Team
Virtus.pro
Furia
Bestia
ROC Esports
Theerathon Five
Daytrade Gaming
Forest Natural Gaming
We do also know how the groups for the tournaments will be arranged, with the 24 teams split into three groups of eight. They are spread as such.