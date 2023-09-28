Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Here are all the Assassin's Creed Mirage achievements
Some could be considered mild spoilers.
HQ
Assassin's Creed Mirage launches on October 5 and we are currently working towards our review. With so little time to go until the release, the full set of Xbox achievements has been revealed by Exophase (and they will with 99,99% probability be the same as PlayStation trophies as well).
You can check the full list out below, it's pretty straight-forward and usually just requires that you do something repeatedly, although some of them could be considered mild spoilers, so beware.
Tree of Life - Unlock 5 Skills in the skill tree.
The Shadow - Hide in the environment or in a crowd for a cumulative 90 minutes.
The Lion Claw - Equip the Rostam Dagger.
Dance of Death - Perform 100 melee kills.
Home Sweet Home - Visit Alamut.
The Novice - Equip the Novice Talisman.
The Juggler - Perform 100 Kills by using throwing knives.
Back to Basics - Perform 50 assassinations.
The Flautist - Knock out enemies 100 times by using blowdarts.
The Explorer - Fly with Enkidu for a cumulative 15 minutes.
The Phantom - Complete a faction contract.
The Snake Eater - Perform 100 Kills with poison.
The Initiate - Get your hidden blade.
Watch Your Back! - Perform 100 pickpockets.
The Wise One - Read all History of Baghdad entries.
Magic Trick - Incapacitate enemies 100 times by using smoke bombs.
The Master - Equip the Master Talisman.
Lucky Charm - Equip the Scarab Talisman.
Assassins' Dress Code - Equip the Initiate of Alamut Outfit.
Shamshir - Equip the Hidden One Sword.
The Hidden One - Perform 100 assassinations.
The Engineer - Upgrade an outfit or a weapon at the blacksmith or the tailor.
Stuck in the Animus - Play for more than 10 hours.
The Predator - Perform 10 Assassin's Focus kills.
The Tactician - Upgrade one of your Tools.
The Surgeon - Perform 50 Chain Assassination kills.
Enkidu - Perform 100 Leaps of Faith.
The Disciple - Equip the Disciple Talisman.
The Assassin - Equip the Assassin Talisman.
The Rogue - Perform 10 assassinations.
Fireworks - Distract enemies 100 times by using noisemakers.
Wanted - Kill 10 Shakiriyya.
Mystery Box - Incapacitate enemies 100 times by using traps.