Octopath Traveler 0
Here are all the Achievements for Octopath Traveler 0
The list will be similar for trophy hunters as well, so check them all out.
Thursday marks the launch of Octopath Traveler 0, a standalone prequel to the two previously released adventures in the series, which will seemingly feature several gameplay surprises. These include rebuilding the hometown of Wishvale, which has been completely destroyed.
The previous games were quite challenging for anyone who wanted to collect all the Achievements and trophies, and there is no reason to believe that this will be any different. TrueAchievements has now presented the entire list of challenges, with the Secret Achievements not revealed. Despite this, there may be mild spoilers, and you can find everything below.
Achievements list for Octopath Traveler 0:
- A Story All Your Own / Unlock all achievements - 100
- First Break / Break an enemy in battle for the first time - 15
- Max Boost / Act at maximum boost for the first time - 15
- A New Skill / Learn a skill for the first time - 15
- Octopath Battler / Fight with eight travelers in your party for the first time - 15
- Ring of the Flamebringer / Obtain the ring of Aelfric, the Flamebringer - 15
- Ring of the Huntress / Obtain the ring of Draefendi, the Huntress - 15
- Ring of the Thunderblade / Obtain the ring of Brand, the Thunderblade - 15
- Ring of the Prince of Thieves / Obtain the ring of Aeber, Prince of Thieves - 15
- Ring of the Scholarking / Obtain the ring of Alephan, the Scholarking - 15
- Ring of the Trader / Obtain the ring of Bifelgan, the Trader - 15
- Ring of the Lady of Grace / Obtain the ring of Sealticge, Lady of Grace - 15
- Ring of the Charitable / Obtain the ring of Dohter, the Charitable - 15
- Secret Achievement / Continue playing to unlock this achievement - 65
- Secret Achievement / Continue playing to unlock this achievement - 65
- The First Construction / Build a structure for the first time - 15
- The First Invitation / Invite someone to live in Wishvale for the first time - 15
- The Tavern and Hub / Build a hub - 15
- Freshly Grown Vegetables / Build fields - 15
- A Dependable Merchant / Build a shop - 15
- A New Church / Build a church - 15
- Kindler of the Flame / Build the Sacred Flame dais - 15
- Secret Achievement / Continue playing to unlock this achievement - 15
- Secret Achievement / Continue playing to unlock this achievement - 15
- For the Future of Wishvale / Raise the town level to max - 65
- Secret Achievement / Continue playing to unlock this achievement - 65
- Job Master / Obtain all secondary jobs - 15
- Secret Achievement / Continue playing to unlock this achievement - 15
- Secret Achievement / Continue playing to unlock this achievement - 15
- Secret Achievement / Continue playing to unlock this achievement - 30
- Hard Hitter / Deal at least 9,999 damage - 30
- Secret Achievement / Continue playing to unlock this achievement - 30
- Secret Achievement / Continue playing to unlock this achievement - 65
- Secret Achievement / Continue playing to unlock this achievement - 30
- Informed Adventurer / Obtain information from 200 townspeople - 15
- A Special Kinship / Reach the highest amity level with a companion - 15
- Secret Achievement / Continue playing to unlock this achievement - 65