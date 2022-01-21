Here are all the 50+ known Xbox projects in development

HQ

Even before Microsoft bought ZeniMax (which amongst others included Arkane, Id Software, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks and of course Bethesda), they had a pretty impressive crew with developers like The Coalition, The Initiative, Mojang, Ninja Theory, Obsidian Entertainment, Playground Games, Rare, Turn 10 and the Halo studio 343 Industries.

With the addition of Activision Blizzard, they now have so many studios it's hard to keep track of them. And many of these has also grown a lot to include more than one team. The Twitter user Souls Ninja has done a pretty impressive job by listing all known upcoming projects from Microsoft owned developers and Xbox Game Studios Publishing.

You can check it all out below, remember to click the image to be able to resize it as the fine details are hard to read otherwise. Is there any project in this image you are particularly interested in?