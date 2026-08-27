Here are all the 45 songs confirmed for Stage Tour

HQ

Just the other day, we reported that Stage Tour, the upcoming spiritual reboot of Guitar Hero and Rock Band, is set to premiere on December 10, letting us rock our way into Christmas. Twenty-five songs had already been announced, but just in time for Gamescom, another 20 tracks have now been revealed.

Here are all the songs that have been announced



Avril Lavigne - Bite Me

- Bite Me

Babymetal & Electric Callboy - Ratatata

- Ratatata

Bad Omens - Just Pretend

- Just Pretend

Beast in Black - Blind and Frozen

- Blind and Frozen

Billy Talent - Red Flag

- Red Flag

Black Eyed Peas - Pump It

- Pump It

Blink-182 - More Than You Know

- More Than You Know

Castle Rat - Siren

- Siren

Def Leppard - Photograph

- Photograph

Duran Duran - Rio

- Rio

Ed Sheeran feat. Bring Me the Horizon - Bad Habits

- Bad Habits

Extreme - Get the Funk Out

- Get the Funk Out

Fall Out Boy - Heartbreak Feels So Good

- Heartbreak Feels So Good

Genesis - Land of Confusion

- Land of Confusion

Ghost - Square Hammer

- Square Hammer

Good Kid - Mimi's Delivery Service

- Mimi's Delivery Service

Honey Revenge - Airhead

- Airhead

Jeff Buckley - Grace

- Grace

Jfarrari - The Unknowing

- The Unknowing

Mammoth - The End

- The End

Mastodon - The Motherload

- The Motherload

Megadeth - Tornado of Souls

- Tornado of Souls

Metallica - Lux Æterna

- Lux Æterna

Muse - Starlight

- Starlight

Mötley Crüe - Kickstart My Heart

- Kickstart My Heart

Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

- Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Paramore - For a Pessimist, I'm Pretty Optimistic

- For a Pessimist, I'm Pretty Optimistic

Radiohead - Just

- Just

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Dani California

- Dani California

Rise Against - Broken Dreams, Inc.

- Broken Dreams, Inc.

Slipknot - Psychosocial

- Psychosocial

Smash Mouth - All Star

- All Star

Spacehog - In the Meantime

- In the Meantime

Static-X - Terminator Oscillator

- Terminator Oscillator

Tenacious D - ...Baby One More Time

- ...Baby One More Time

The Clash - I Fought the Law

- I Fought the Law

The Cure - Just Like Heaven

- Just Like Heaven

The Darkness - I Believe in a Thing Called Love

- I Believe in a Thing Called Love

The Long Faces - Jane!

- Jane!

The Paradox - Do Me Like That

- Do Me Like That

The Rolling Stones - In the Stars

- In the Stars

Walk the Moon - Shut Up and Dance

- Shut Up and Dance

Weezer - Island in the Sun

- Island in the Sun

Wheatus - Teenage Dirtbag

- Teenage Dirtbag

ZZ Top - Sharp Dressed Man



The developers also remind us that this isn't even half of all the songs that will be included in the final game, so we'll definitely have reason to revisit this topic later on.