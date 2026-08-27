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Stage Tour
Here are all the 45 songs confirmed for Stage Tour
Guitar Hero and Rock Band are getting a spiritual reboot just in time for Christmas, that sports a very impressive set list.
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Just the other day, we reported that Stage Tour, the upcoming spiritual reboot of Guitar Hero and Rock Band, is set to premiere on December 10, letting us rock our way into Christmas. Twenty-five songs had already been announced, but just in time for Gamescom, another 20 tracks have now been revealed.
Here are all the songs that have been announced
- Avril Lavigne - Bite Me
- Babymetal & Electric Callboy - Ratatata
- Bad Omens - Just Pretend
- Beast in Black - Blind and Frozen
- Billy Talent - Red Flag
- Black Eyed Peas - Pump It
- Blink-182 - More Than You Know
- Castle Rat - Siren
- Def Leppard - Photograph
- Duran Duran - Rio
- Ed Sheeran feat. Bring Me the Horizon - Bad Habits
- Extreme - Get the Funk Out
- Fall Out Boy - Heartbreak Feels So Good
- Genesis - Land of Confusion
- Ghost - Square Hammer
- Good Kid - Mimi's Delivery Service
- Honey Revenge - Airhead
- Jeff Buckley - Grace
- Jfarrari - The Unknowing
- Mammoth - The End
- Mastodon - The Motherload
- Megadeth - Tornado of Souls
- Metallica - Lux Æterna
- Muse - Starlight
- Mötley Crüe - Kickstart My Heart
- Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
- Paramore - For a Pessimist, I'm Pretty Optimistic
- Radiohead - Just
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Dani California
- Rise Against - Broken Dreams, Inc.
- Slipknot - Psychosocial
- Smash Mouth - All Star
- Spacehog - In the Meantime
- Static-X - Terminator Oscillator
- Tenacious D - ...Baby One More Time
- The Clash - I Fought the Law
- The Cure - Just Like Heaven
- The Darkness - I Believe in a Thing Called Love
- The Long Faces - Jane!
- The Paradox - Do Me Like That
- The Rolling Stones - In the Stars
- Walk the Moon - Shut Up and Dance
- Weezer - Island in the Sun
- Wheatus - Teenage Dirtbag
- ZZ Top - Sharp Dressed Man
The developers also remind us that this isn't even half of all the songs that will be included in the final game, so we'll definitely have reason to revisit this topic later on.