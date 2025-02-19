Here are all of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles rewards you can get in Call of Duty soon

HQ

We knew that the Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles would be coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in the ongoing Season 2, but now we have plenty more information about this collaboration.

In a post on X, the official Event Pass for the collaboration has been revealed and presented the many rewards and cosmetics that will be on offer. As Call of Duty likes to do these days, there will be two tracks to work down, a free one and a premium one, and as for what we can expect from these, we've summarised the most notable rewards below.

Free Track:



Foot Clan Operator Skin & and Undead variant



Skateboard melee weapon



D1.3 Sector weapon



Premium Track:



Sensei's Support finishing move



Splinter's Cane melee blueprint



Infestation weapon blueprint



Robotic Ninja weapon blueprint



Sliced weapon blueprint



Splinter Operator



You can see the full Event Pass below too, as well as the other things that will be joining the game in the second half of Season 2 from February 27.