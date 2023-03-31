Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Here are all of the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards winners
Unsurprisingly, God of War: Ragnarök took home a boatload of awards.
The 2023 BAFTA Games Awards were held last night, meaning the 2022 awards cycle is pretty much over. As for which games won in the 18 categories, you can find all the winners from last night's awards ceremony below.
Animation - God of War: Ragnarök
Artistic Achievement - Tunic
Audio Achievement - God of War: Ragnarök
Best Game - Vampire Survivors
British Game - Rollerdrome
Debut Game - Tunic
Evolving Game - Final Fantasy XIV Online
Family - Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Game Beyond Entertainment - Endling: Extinction in Forever
Game Design - Vampire Survivors
Multiplayer - Elden Ring
Music - God of War: Ragnarök
Narrative - Immortality
Original Property - Elden Ring
Performer in a Leading Role - Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War: Ragnarök
Performer in a Supporting Role - Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War: Ragnarök