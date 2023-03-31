Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Here are all of the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards winners

      Unsurprisingly, God of War: Ragnarök took home a boatload of awards.

      The 2023 BAFTA Games Awards were held last night, meaning the 2022 awards cycle is pretty much over. As for which games won in the 18 categories, you can find all the winners from last night's awards ceremony below.


      • Animation - God of War: Ragnarök

      • Artistic Achievement - Tunic

      • Audio Achievement - God of War: Ragnarök

      • Best Game - Vampire Survivors

      • British Game - Rollerdrome

      • Debut Game - Tunic

      • Evolving Game - Final Fantasy XIV Online

      • Family - Kirby and the Forgotten Land

      • Game Beyond Entertainment - Endling: Extinction in Forever

      • Game Design - Vampire Survivors

      • Multiplayer - Elden Ring

      • Music - God of War: Ragnarök

      • Narrative - Immortality

      • Original Property - Elden Ring

      • Performer in a Leading Role - Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War: Ragnarök

      • Performer in a Supporting Role - Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War: Ragnarök

      • Technical Achievement - Horizon Forbidden West

      • EE Game of the Year - God of War: Ragnarök

