Here are all of Nintendo's remakes compared to their originals

Remakes have probably never been more popular than they are right now, and there isn't a major publisher that doesn't have some kind of project in the works, whether it's Halo: Campaign Evolved, Max Payne Remake, Splinter Cell Remake, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, or The Witcher Remake.

Nintendo was one of the first companies to introduce the concept of remakes when they launched Super Mario All-Stars in 1993, containing remakes of the first three games in the Super Mario series as well as Lost Levels (the Japanese Super Mario Bros. 2), and since then they have released remakes on several occasions.

Now, the popular Nintendo channel Nintendo Unity on YouTube has put together a video reviewing all of Nintendo's remakes (no remasters or minor upgrades) and compares them to the originals. It's a hefty list of over 40 titles covered in 14 cozy, nostalgia-filled minutes. A perfect video for the Christmas holidays, check it out below.