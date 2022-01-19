Here are all of Microsoft's new franchises included with Activision Blizzard

HQ

Yesterday history was made as the most expensive video game acquisition ever (by quite some margin as well) took place when Microsoft announced their intent on buying Activision Blizzard. A purchase this big takes time to finish though, and it's expected to need up to 18 months to be finalised.

While games like Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot and Overwatch are obvious new franchises for Microsoft, they got a whole lot more than that. VGC has made a nice job of writing down the new additions of video game series that is now owned by Microsoft.



Blur



Caesar



Call of Duty



Candy Crush



Crash Bandicoot



Diablo



DJ Hero



Empire Earth



Gabriel Knight



Geometry Wars



Guitar Hero



Gun



Hearthstone



Heroes of the Storm



Hexen



Interstate '76



King's Quest



Laura Bow Mysteries



The Lost Vikings



Overwatch



Phantasmagoria



Pitfall



Police Quest



Prototype



Quest for Glory



Singularity



Skylanders



Solider of Fortune



Space Quest



Spyro the Dragon



StarCraft



Tenchu (legacy games)



TimeShift



Tony Hawk's Pro Skater



True Crime



World of Warcraft



Zork



We're keeping our fingers crossed for a new Geometry Wars, Gun, Singularity and True Crime. And to be honest, we really wouldn't mind a traditional Guitar Hero either...

Are there any of these listed franchises above that you would like to see a resurrection of?