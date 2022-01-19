Here are all of Microsoft's new franchises included with Activision Blizzard

Yesterday history was made as the most expensive video game acquisition ever (by quite some margin as well) took place when Microsoft announced their intent on buying Activision Blizzard. A purchase this big takes time to finish though, and it's expected to need up to 18 months to be finalised.
While games like Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot and Overwatch are obvious new franchises for Microsoft, they got a whole lot more than that. VGC has made a nice job of writing down the new additions of video game series that is now owned by Microsoft.
We're keeping our fingers crossed for a new Geometry Wars, Gun, Singularity and True Crime. And to be honest, we really wouldn't mind a traditional Guitar Hero either...
Are there any of these listed franchises above that you would like to see a resurrection of?