Here are all of Microsoft's new franchises included with Activision Blizzard

Yesterday's acquisition was the largest in the industry by quite some margin.

Yesterday history was made as the most expensive video game acquisition ever (by quite some margin as well) took place when Microsoft announced their intent on buying Activision Blizzard. A purchase this big takes time to finish though, and it's expected to need up to 18 months to be finalised.

While games like Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot and Overwatch are obvious new franchises for Microsoft, they got a whole lot more than that. VGC has made a nice job of writing down the new additions of video game series that is now owned by Microsoft.


  • Blur

  • Caesar

  • Call of Duty

  • Candy Crush

  • Crash Bandicoot

  • Diablo

  • DJ Hero

  • Empire Earth

  • Gabriel Knight

  • Geometry Wars

  • Guitar Hero

  • Gun

  • Hearthstone

  • Heroes of the Storm

  • Hexen

  • Interstate '76

  • King's Quest

  • Laura Bow Mysteries

  • The Lost Vikings

  • Overwatch

  • Phantasmagoria

  • Pitfall

  • Police Quest

  • Prototype

  • Quest for Glory

  • Singularity

  • Skylanders

  • Solider of Fortune

  • Space Quest

  • Spyro the Dragon

  • StarCraft

  • Tenchu (legacy games)

  • TimeShift

  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater

  • True Crime

  • World of Warcraft

  • Zork

We're keeping our fingers crossed for a new Geometry Wars, Gun, Singularity and True Crime. And to be honest, we really wouldn't mind a traditional Guitar Hero either...

Are there any of these listed franchises above that you would like to see a resurrection of?

