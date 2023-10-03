Here are all 500+ cars available day one in Forza Motorsport

HQ

Are your favorite cars included in Forza Motorsport? Well, chances are fairly good at least a couple of them will be as it includes 500 automobiles that you will be able to build and race.

With only a week to go until the official release on October 10 (although with a five-day head start if you order the Premium edition), Turn 10 has now revealed all cars that are included at launch, and the selection will of course will be increased as more will come after the release. Turn 10 has previously said that new cars and tracks will be added in a new way that makes them more meaningful than in previous installations of the series, and that all future tracks will be free.

Head over to this link for the full list of cars in Forza Motorsport, and remember to visit us tomorrow to read our review of the racing title.