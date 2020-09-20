Here are a few tips for Necromunda: Underhive Wars

You're watching Advertisements

Necromunda: Underhive Wars, a tactical game from Rogue Factor and Focus Home Entertainment, was released last week on PC, PS4, and Xbox One (we're currently putting our review together, as a matter of fact). In this, the latest game based on a Games Workshop title, you'll battle with gangs in a sci-fi setting.

Thanks to its tabletop origins, Necromunda has some depth in it, so the devs thought that new players might need some help getting to know the gameplay. In the tips trailer provided below, you'll find some helpful pointers that should accelerate your understanding of the game.

Do you think it's helpful?