Here are 7 games from yesterday's Nintendo Indie World Showcase that we can't wait to play

You're watching Advertisements

The Nintendo Switch more than any other current platform feels like a real home for indie games. Many classic indies such as Untitled Goose Game, Hades, and Hollow Knight made their console debuts on the platform and Nintendo has been great at promoting these titles through its Indie World Showcase presentations. Nintendo's most recent Indie World Showcase was packed with plenty of promising looking indies across a variety of genres and it helped to solidify in our minds that the Switch will be the place for indies for some time to come. Here are some of our favourite picks from last night's presentation:

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon

Kicking off our list is an incredibly stylish NES remake that is being published and developed by Konami Entertainment. GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is said to blend together metroidvania and roguelike elements and we couldn't help but think of Dark Souls when seeing some of the boss encounters in the trailer. It's set to launch into early access on May 13 and it will make a full release on PC and Switch in 2022.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

The original Oxenfree still stands as one of our favourite narrative-driven indies that we've ever played, so you can imagine we were over the moon when a sequel was unveiled. This sequel is set to take place five years after the original game and it features an all-new cast of supporting characters. The cast and setting might be different, but we expect that it will feature the same spooky supernatural elements and storytelling magic that made the original so memorable. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will launch some time later in 2021.

The House of the Dead: Remake

The House of the Dead: Remake certainly deserved more of a spotlight during the showcase, as its announcement felt pretty shoehorned in towards the end. Back in the day, we would find ourselves reaching for change and scrambling towards any arcade unit that housed this absolute classic, so we can't wait to play an updated version of it on the Nintendo Switch. This modern day reimaging of the shooter, which contains updated visuals and gameplay refinements, is set to launch some time later in 2021.

OlliOlli World

Kickflipping its way onto modern platforms later this year is OlliOlli World, the third entry within the popular indie skateboarding series. What stood out instantly about this game was its gorgeous palette of bright colours and the more open structure it has to its world. OlliOlli World is said to have millions of unique levels available within its sandbox mode, and it appears brimming with customisable options too, as players can alter their character's looks, tricks, and style.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Okay, so this one didn't make its debut within the showcase, but we did get an extra glimpse at its gameplay and that helped to further whet our appetites. Shredder's Revenge looks to be a fun throwback to the series' classic arcade beat-em'-up titles, as it features the same frantic action, and it can be played co-op with up to four players. Fortunately, its not long until it releases, as it's planned to come out later in 2021.

Cris Tales

A gorgeous hand drawn RPG with a unique time-altering mechanic at its core, Cris Tales is another exciting upcoming indie that we now know is arriving on July 20. The game enables you to use some pretty interesting abilities during its turn-based battles, such as being able to make enemies younger and easier to defeat. It also sees you explore two timelines simultaneously, with the left side of the screen representing the past and the right representing the future. The game has a free demo that is out on all available platforms (the eShop demo launched last night), so be sure to check it out if you like what you see.

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield

Endless runners aren't usually our cup of tea, but Aerial_Knight's Never Yield did mange to pique our interest, due to its stylish look and parkour mechanics. Backed by a groovy soundtrack by Detroit artist "Danime-Sama," the game sees you quickly manoeuvre obstacles in your path, whilst you're chased down by drones and other pursuing vehicles. It's set to dash its way onto modern platforms on May 17.

These are just a few of our favourites from the show. Be sure to let us know in the comments if there were any that we missed out that you're looking forward to.