Here are 5 reasons why you should check out Commandos: Origins

If you're searching for a series of dangerous missions that'll drop you behind enemy lines across the global theatre of World War Two, then look no further, as Commandos: Origins has got you covered.

Featuring the classic mix of stealth and strategy that first put Commandos on the map, Origins brings the series up modern standards, with new and exciting visuals, massively detailed maps, and heightened enemy AI that'll put your tactical skills to the test.

With a roster of six infamous Commandos at your control, and precise inputs allowing you to master nuanced strategical manoeuvres, you'll be able to deal blow after blow to to Axis forces as you embark on a mission that puts the fate of the very world at stake.

If you're looking for more reasons to check out Commandos: Origins, take a look at our video below. Commandos: Origins is out now on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.