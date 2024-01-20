Here are 10 titles leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in February

HQ

Sadly, not all of the amazing titles added to the PlayStation Plus library are here to stay. Whilst amazing games like Resident Evil 2 (2019 remake) and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands have been added to the service this month, others have found themselves on the chopping block. Sony has revealed the games that will soon be removed from the Extra and Premium tiers of the service and it includes heavy hitters such as Resident Evil 7, Tekken 7, and Ace Combat 7. You can take a look at the full list of games leaving on 20th February below: