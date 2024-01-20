Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Here are 10 titles leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in February

Subscribers will have to say goodbye to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Tekken 7, and more.

HQ

Sadly, not all of the amazing titles added to the PlayStation Plus library are here to stay. Whilst amazing games like Resident Evil 2 (2019 remake) and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands have been added to the service this month, others have found themselves on the chopping block. Sony has revealed the games that will soon be removed from the Extra and Premium tiers of the service and it includes heavy hitters such as Resident Evil 7, Tekken 7, and Ace Combat 7. You can take a look at the full list of games leaving on 20th February below:


  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

  • Hue

  • I am Setsuna

  • Lost Sphear

  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page

  • Oninaki

  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

  • Tacoma

  • Tekken 7

  • Thomas Was Alone

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

2
