Herdling announces Switch release date, pre-orders open today

Herdling, the new creature collecting tale from Okomotive and Panic, will release on Nintendo Switch at the same date it comes to consoles and PC. In just a few short weeks, we'll be herding around mysterious beasts through a harsh winter environment.

Announced at today's Indie World showcase, Herdling arrives on Nintendo Switch on the 21st of August. That's two weeks from today at the time of writing. Pre-orders for the game on Nintendo Switch also being later today.

In Herdling, you'll guide, protect, and forge bonds with your herd of Calicorns, taking them on an emotional journey through a world that has long been lost.