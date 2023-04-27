Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
A Haunting in Venice

Hercule Poirot faces the supernatural in A Haunting in Venice trailer

The famed detective is back for his third outing in Kenneth Branagh's series.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

We've been absolutely spoiled with murder mystery and whodunnit films as of late, as the past few years has seen two Knives Out films, and two films in Kenneth Branagh's Poirot adaptation series. While we'll be waiting a little while for more Knives Out, this year will see the famed Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, making a comeback.

Because this September, on September 15 to be exact, A Haunting in Venice will open in cinemas, and will see the iconic moustachioed detective having to overcome a supernatural threat that makes an appearance during a seance that he attends while enjoying retirement in post-World War II Venice.

This film, while packed with intrigue, seems to have a bit of a spookier vibe to Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, and you can see this for yourself in the trailer below.

HQ
A Haunting in Venice

Related texts



Loading next content