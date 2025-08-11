Henry Halfhead to launch on PC, Switch, and PS5 in September

HQ

Developer Lululu Entertainment has revealed that it intends to launch the quirky sandbox adventure game Henry Halfhead as soon as this September. Coming to PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch (1 but not 2), the game will be debuting on September 16, all at a price tag of $12.99, with a 25% discount being on offer at launch too.

For those unaware as to what Henry Halfhead is about, this game revolves around a character who has the ability to change into any object within reach. It sees the titular Henry going about his daily business, all while using this incredible ability, and sees a narrator humorously commenting on what happens along the way.

With over 250 different objects to turn into and even support for local cooperative play, co-founder, artist, and game designer Tim Bürge commented on this announcement with the following.

"We are very excited for people to play Henry Halfhead so soon. We spent four years with Henry, crafting a ton of playable objects and refining the story. We hope that people enjoy their time with Henry as much as we loved creating this game!"

Check out the release date trailer below.