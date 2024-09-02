Henry Halfhead Hands-On Preview: A surprise where you least expect it

HQ

But we have this saying in Spain... "where you least expect it, the hare jumps" (meaning that surprises often come from the most unexpected places). During these eventful days, I've been fortunate enough to stumble upon a few hares, and one of the most noteworthy specimens of them all has been Henry Halfhead. This title, with its unique premise and focus on creativity, offers an experience that, despite its apparent simplicity, hides a depth that I think is worth delving into.

Henry Halfhead was born from an idea developed by a small team of designers in Switzerland, starting as a student project in 2018. The game puts you in control of Henry, who has a superpower but also a limitation. He's a character who is only a head (or half a head), without a body to interact with the world—but he can transform into objects to overcome his limitations and connect with his surroundings.

In this case, we need to complete various tasks through Henry's ability to possess everyday objects. This central mechanic is undoubtedly the heart of the game. The mission I played at Gamescom didn't take place in a kitchen, as I had seen in some trailers and videos, but rather in a room filled with toys and puzzles that instantly transport you back to your childhood. Henry's ability to transform into any object within reach opens up a range of possibilities, forcing you to think creatively and tackle each challenge from unconventional angles.

The gameplay dynamics in Henry Halfhead focus on manipulating objects, each with its own characteristics and physics. What's interesting is how these mechanics, though seemingly simple, add layers of complexity. For instance, moving a rubber ball is completely different from dragging a chair or a toy car. This emphasis on game physics introduces a certain level of challenge. The real difficulty doesn't come from defeating enemies but from adapting to the rules and limitations of Henry's world.

Henry isn't an omnipotent character, and that's what makes each challenge interesting. His ability to possess objects is limited to those that are the right size and shape for his half-head (even though you can transform into something as large as a bed, you're still restricted to using the objects around you). This means players must use their ingenuity to overcome obstacles. With over 150 objects available and even more in development, the possibilities seem almost endless. Each object has its own set of rules and physics, which forces players to experiment and find the right solution through trial and error.

One aspect that really stands out is the use of the narrator. With a humorous and warm tone, this omnipresent character guides the player through Henry's daily life, commenting on each action in a funny way. This not only adds a charming touch to the game but also helps to ease the frustration that can arise during more challenging moments. The game's narrative, while not as linear as in other titles, captures the essence of rediscovering creativity and joy in the simplest aspects of life.

Level design is another strong point of the game. The mission I played was filled with small details that encourage exploration and creative use of objects. The designers have managed to create an interactive environment where every corner could hide a useful tool or an extra mini-game. This attention to detail and the ability to interact with almost everything in the surroundings keeps the gameplay experience fresh and enjoyable. As I played, I couldn't help but think about how well this game would work on mobile devices, where its tactile nature could shine even more.

Bringing Henry Halfhead to mobile devices wouldn't just broaden its accessibility; it could also attract a younger audience who are more familiar with mobile platforms than with services like Steam. The touch interface, combined with the intuitive gameplay mechanics and the simplicity of the controls, would make the game ideal for playing on a phone or tablet. This would open the door for a larger number of players, especially younger ones, to discover the magic of Henry and his fun transformations.

After spending some time with Henry Halfhead, I can say that this title is more than just a puzzle game. It's an invitation to see the world from a different perspective, where creativity is the key to progress. Henry Halfhead is proof that video games don't need flashy features or ultra-realistic graphics to be memorable. Sometimes, a half-head and a bit of imagination are enough to create a unique and charming experience. As I eagerly await the full release, I can't help but be excited to see what Lululu Studios has in store for us.