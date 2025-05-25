Henry Cavill's live-action Voltron film won't get a theatrical release

Henry Cavill has become the IP man. No, not the martial arts master, an actor who seems to be attached to every somewhat major intellectual property under the sun these days. Over the years, Cavill has appeared in DC, Marvel (briefly), Sherlock Holmes, The Witcher, Mission: Impossible, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Stardust, and more, and in the future he will be growing this list further with a Warhammer project, Highlander, and even Voltron.

The latter is particularly exciting because the movie has already wrapped up filming, as recently as April 2025, meaning many have been looking forward to seeing the movie sooner rather than later. The main thing to note is that there will be a caveat to this film's debut.

The Wrap has published a report that suggests that Amazon MGM Studios has had a change of heart about this film's premiere plan, with the intention to forsake the theatrical debut in favour of going straight to Prime Video.

In full, it's claimed: "Despite Amazon's commitment to theatrical exhibition, Voltron is going straight to their Prime Video streaming service".

It's unclear why this change has been made, but it's not new for Amazon MGM Studios to operate in such a manner, as formerly Road House was expected to arrive in cinemas but instead went straight to streaming.