The Witcher (Netflix)

Henry Cavill won't be returning to The Witcher

Liam Hemsworth is still on course to play Geralt in the show's fourth season, despite Cavill being dropped as Superman.

Yesterday it was revealed that Henry Cavill won't be returning to the role of Superman after all as the new DC Studios CEO's James Gunn and Peter Safraan want to take the franchise in another direction.

This of course saddened many fans of the British actor, but it also gave hope that Cavill might return to the role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix' The Witcher, since the reason he left that show (at least as officially stated) was that his role as Superman would be too demanding for him to also star in a TV series.

Unfortunately that won't be the case, as Variety has gotten confirmation that "The Witcher Season 4 is moving forward unchanged."

This means Liam Hemsworth will star as Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season of The Witcher as planned. The third and last season starring Henry Cavill will be released on Netflix in the summer of 2023.

