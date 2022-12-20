Henry Cavill will make a Warhammer series

Yesterday was a sad day for DC fans who had hoped to see Henry Cavill back as Superman, as the star himself confirmed that DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have completely different plans for the character. The fact that Cavill has also left the role of Geralt in Netflix's Witcher production is particularly galling, but apparently we shouldn't be worried about Cavill.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the star has now jumped on board a project based on one of his many geeky interests: Warhammer 40,000. In other words, Amazon is looking to adapt the popular figurine game, with Cavill not only co-starring but also acting as the series' executive producer. Until then, we have time to see Cavill as Geralt in the third season of The Witcher. What do you think of this?